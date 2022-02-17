Holmen Police investigating payroll scam

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen Police are looking into several instances of scammers trying to steal the paychecks of employees.
The department posted information on its Facebook page that it was investigating a payroll scam that had affected several people in the area.
The post said, "The unknown suspect is using fake email addresses and pretending to be an employee of the targeted businesses asking to have their direct deposit information changed. The suspects request the direct deposit change forms and will submit them with fake voided checks. We are seeing these incidents occur to the private and government sectors."
Police recommend that before changing any direct deposit information, come up with an extra step of verification to avoid falling prey to any type of scam.
Anyone who might have information on this scam can contact the Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212.