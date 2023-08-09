Holmen roundabout construction complete

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The roundabout construction occurring at the intersection of Briggs Road and McHugh Road in Holmen is now complete.
Residents of the community celebrated its impending opening.
Previously, the intersection, at the entrance to the high school, often saw traffic flow issues and caused safety concerns after multiple car accidents.
"We would hear often from students about the intersection here at McHugh and Briggs, and how it was really hard to not only exit and enter at the intersection, but they were very just fearful of driving through that intersection for their safety, because they would see accidents that would occur," said Kris Mueller, a Holmen District Administrator.
Serving as the primary entrance to Holmen High School, area residents and school officials have long hoped that the intersection be improved to provide a safer flow of traffic for both vehicles and pedestrians.
"We knew that we had a safety concern in our community,” said Mueller. “All of us in all the municipalities had heard about the concern for not only our students, but community members, in this intersection. So, we met and came up with a solution."
The roundabout is set to officially open on Friday, August 11, along with the reopening of the closures of Briggs Road and McHugh Road that occurred during construction.