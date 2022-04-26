Holmen School Board President admits to using "alter ego" Facebook profile

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Before Monday night's meeting, Holmen School Board President Cheryl Hancock admitted to other board members that she created and used a phantom Facebook account to interact with other people regarding district issues.
In the account, Hancock used the name Annie Allmaras, pretending to be the mother of a Holmen Middle School student.
She used the account to interact with other Facebook users and commented on the defensive tone of the Holmen School Board election.
Holmen parent Jennifer Westlie said in a statement to WXOW that "This behavior does not exemplify what a community servant and steward should possess."
Hancock said she was unable to do an on-camera interview on Tuesday, but did provide a statement in an email to WXOW. It said,
"I can do better and be better. Yes I did have a alter ego profile on Facebook. While my intention was to use the profile to correct misinformation I recognize it was a lapse in judgment which I regret and apologize for.
Please know that the opinions I shared were entirely my own and do not reflect the opinion of the School District of Holmen, the board, our staff, or our students.
Although we’re all entitled to our thoughts and opinions, I know that I can do better and have deactivated this account and will step away from social media for a while.
The district has already been working on a board workshop this summer to address this very type of situation and how to move forward and unite. I am sorry that my actions may have affected our progress but am committed to being a better person and regain the trust of many of our staff, community members and other stakeholders."
WXOW asked La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke about any possible legal issues. He responded that there was nothing illegal in her behavior.
Holmen Police Chief Shane Collins also told WXOW that they've received information on what happened and are currently looking into the situation.