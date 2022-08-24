Holmen School District gears up for back to school

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- With just under 10 days until the first day of school, the Holmen School District welcomed families Wednesday night at each of the schools, for back-to-school open houses.
Incoming students and parents at Prairie View Elementary School prepped for the first day of school by touring the building, finding their classrooms and even meeting their teachers.
Prairie View Elementary School Principal Nick Weber said the open house is a way for students to get reacclimated with the school
"Tonight is just kind of a soft landing," Weber said. "Or a way to really get excited again about having students back in the school at Prairie View."
Fifth-grade teacher Kelly Remus, who is new to the district this year, prepared a list of items that are needed, student information sheets and even parent homework for those who stopped by her classroom.
She said attending the open house can be a great way to learn everything without the added stress of the first day of school.
"The biggest thing is just making sure they feel comfortable with who I am and the space around them the transition back-to-school can be very nerve-wracking for a lot of kids, especially after the summer months," Remus said. "Just making sure that it's a warm and welcoming environment so that the students and parents feel comfortable."
