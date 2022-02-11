Holmen students get a lesson in ice fishing

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen students had a chance to learn outside of the classroom on Friday.
Holmen High School's 'Universal Adventure and Outdoor Pursuits' physical education class spent the afternoon ice fishing on Round Lake in Trempealeau. The class is designed to give students learning opportunities outdoors.
School officials said students spent all week learning the ins and outs of ice fishing ahead of the trip.
"The students gave presentations on cold weather dress, ice safety, fish species and habitats, rules and regulations, fish preparation," Holmen High School's adaptive phy. ed. teacher Steve Eggerichs said.
Eggerichs said excursions like this one are about more than just learning a new skill.
"It's more about the social aspect right now," Eggerichs said. "Hanging out, having a good time, making new relationships."
The fishing trip was just one part of the class. The students also had the chance to rock climb and hike at Devil's Lake State Park, and soon they will do a winter camping trip.
"It helps us with our physical health of course when we go rock climbing and hiking and everything," Senior at Holmen High School Kenton Newman said. "These activities we can do after high school and help with our emotional and mental health as well."
Right before the fishing trip wrapped up, one of the students caught a large northern pike.