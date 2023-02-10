Holmen students get out of the classroom for a lesson in ice fishing

LAKE ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen High School students get out of the classroom and onto the ice Friday afternoon.
The students are part of Holmen's Universal Adventure and Outdoor Pursuits Phy. Ed. Class. Instructors said the class gives the kids a chance to work together and learn real life skills along the way.
"Part of the class is getting outside and experiencing physical activity," Phy. Ed. Teacher Maureen McCoy said. "And interact with each other."
The students were divided into groups and each had their own subject to teach the class before the fishing trip. The students learned about ice safety, preparedness, fish species, ice fishing regulations and more.
Those lessons seemed to pay off on Friday, as the students had a couple of bites.
"I love being able to help people out and just see their expression," Holmen High School Senior Matt McBride said. "Probably something they will remember for the rest of their life, I enjoy it a lot."
Senior Jordan Toso said the trip was about more than getting the biggest bite.
"At the end of the day we are here because we're classmates building relationships," Toso said. "We go on these fun activities but it doesn't really matter how many fish we catch. I mean in the shelters we are laughing together and having a good time."
There are more adventures planned for the Outdoor Pursuits Class. Instructors said the students will get to build and stay overnight in winter shelters in just a few weeks. They will also get a chance to rock climb at Devil's Lake State Park.