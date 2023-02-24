Holmen students showcase 'National History Day' projects

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen Middle School students celebrated National History Day and showed how we can learn from our past to create a better future.

Students spent the last four months researching a specific moment in history and creating a presentation on it.

This year's theme was Frontiers in History. Topics ranged from advances in technology to major moments in pop culture. Students work together to research their topic and have around 15 minutes to present their findings to the judges.

Friends Mason and Corbin chose to focus on the Model T because of their shared interest in automobiles.

"We've always liked cars as kids and we have always wondered how things got around the world," 8th Grader Corbin Meyer said. "We use cars every single day to get to school, to go grocery shopping, whatever we do," his partner Mason Flury said.

Organizers said this project prepares kids for the future.

"It challenges the students to think really hard and causes them to organize their time," 8th Grade Language Arts Teacher Dayce McAndrews said. "Make sure they work well with others and that they are really doing hard work."

Top entries in the National History Day Competition will go on to compete at regionals at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.