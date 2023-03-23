Holocaust survivor says being able to switch off his mind saved his life

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The annual Holocaust Workshop at Viterbo University will carry out its mission again Thursday night.
94-year-old Peter Feigl survived the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime. His parents did not. Feigl says his goal has always been to make sure the atrocities of the Holocaust are never forgotten to history but says he understands how difficult it can be for individuals to process something so horrific. He had to learn to cope in his own way to be able to go on with his life.
"I was what I consider blessed with the ability...forgetting what happened yesterday and not speculating unproductively about what will happen tomorrow. I had a company which was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy and I came home Friday evening and my wife wanted to talk about what are we going to do. I turned off a switch up here and I won't think about until Monday morning until I physically put my foot back in the office. Some people think it might have been an impediment but for me it was an ability and maybe it had something to do with my ability living so long," said Feigl.
Feigl lost count of how many times he's spoken to audiences about his experiences. His new focus though is middle and high school kids. Feigl says it's shocking that many of them say they have never heard of the Holocaust.
Wisconsin is now one of 22 states to require some type of Holocaust education.
In 2021 Governor Evers signed the Holocaust education bill into law making it mandatory students be taught about the Holocaust at least twice between fifth and twelfth grade.
Feigl is in town to speak to an audience at Viterbo University Thursday night. It's part of a Holocaust Educators Workshop.