Home and healthy for the holidays

NORTH BEND, Wis. (WXOW) - Louie and Betty Christopherson have been married for 36 years and they faced one of their toughest challenges together this year.
85-Year-Old Louie says he almost missed the chance to spend the holidays with his family this year, because his health started to take a turn for the worst.
"[I was] tired a lot and I tried to do things but month to month it got worse and worse," Louie said. "I couldn't mow my lawn and I could hardly make it to the mailbox."
After a visit to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Louie's doctor discovered he was suffering from an arrhythmia.
Louie had to undergo a Heart Ablation Procedure to cure his abnormal heartbeat. During an ablation, wires run through the patients' groin, all the way to the heart.
"We can use the wires to pinpoint where the abnormal rhythm comes from and use different energy sources to target that area and make it go away," Mayo Clinic Cardiologist Dr. Ken Liu explained.
After a speedy recovery, Louie was back to feeling like himself again.
"He is feeling better and he's not so crabby," Betty said. "I know it would turn out okay."
Betty said Louie's recovery is the best Christmas gift she could ask for.