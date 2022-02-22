Home near Bangor 'a total loss' in fire

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - Rescue crews from several departments responded to a house fire near Bangor Tuesday afternoon.
It was north of Bangor just off Highway 162. West Salem was among those called in for assistance.
The damage though was too extensive which led fire officials to call the home a total loss.
The homeowner was at work when the fire broke out. "I got a call, literally, 20 minutes before I was done with work from my mom...'You need to come home, your house is on fire.'" It was my last week of working full-tme. I was semi-retired as of next week. Thank god no one was hurt," said Scott Summers.
There wasn't anyone else in the home at the time. No pets were hurt either.
An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.