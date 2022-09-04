"Home Run" brings awareness to addiction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 7th annual Home Run event was held at Logger Field Sunday as a way to bring awareness to addiction and recovery efforts and remember those lost.
The festivities included a 5k and 10k run plus a chance for kids to run the base path at the stadium. More than sixty volunteers helped out including members of the Viterbo cross country team. Turnout was higher than in 2021 according to officials.
Put on by the Coulee Recovery Center, Executive Director Rita Von Haden says it shows how much loved ones and others care for those struggling with addiction.
"Addiction and recovery is a very controversial conversation," Von Haden said. "There's a lot of stigma around it. We are trying to spread the awareness and make it known that individuals can recover. We need that help of everyone around us to make that happen. We also need to really show compassion and caring to those that are trying to find that path to recovery."
A 2019 study found that more than twice as many people died daily in Wisconsin due to an overdose than car accidents.