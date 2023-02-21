Home sales sank in January for the 12th straight month

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening
Through Thursday...

.The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight
in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester,
Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some
locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease
very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate
90 may see little to no snow with this first band.

This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on
Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with
increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will
become an increasing problem.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm
ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is
expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin
line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts
decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for
freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are
possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between
Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and
power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track
possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands
and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the
storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over
the next 24 to 36 hours.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow
amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some
locations may see little to no snow, especially south of
Interstate 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Home sales sank in January for the 12th straight month

  • Updated
  • 0
Home sales sank in January for the 12th straight month

US home sales declined in January for the 12th consecutive month. Pictured is a home for sale in Scarsdale, New York, on January 22.

 Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US home sales declined in January for the 12th consecutive month as mortgage rates remained elevated and stubbornly high prices kept homebuyers out of the market.

That's the longest streak of declining home sales on record, going back to 1999, and also marks the weakest sales activity since 2010. It's the continuation of a slowing trend that began in February 2022.

Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down a whopping 36.9% in January from a year ago and down 0.7% from December, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Tuesday.

In January 2022, the average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage ranged from 3.22% to 3.55%, according to Freddie Mac. This year, rates in January ranged from 6.13% to 6.48%.

All regions of the United States saw drops in home sales year over year. But month-over-month sales were mixed, with the the East and Midwest experiencing declines from December to January, while the South and West registered increases.

"Home sales are bottoming out," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Prices vary depending on a market's affordability, with lower-priced regions witnessing modest growth and more expensive regions experiencing declines."

Even as home sales dropped, home prices continued to climb last month nationally. The median home price was $359,000 in January, up 1.3% from one year ago, according to the report. But that's down from the record high of $413,800 in June. The price increase marks more than a decade of year-over-year monthly gains.

Inventory remains historically low, with few homeowners looking to give up their ultra-low mortgage rates to buy a new home with a higher rate. Although the number of homes available to buy increased a bit, according to NAR, rising 2.1% from December and 15.3% from one year ago.

"Inventory remains low, but buyers are beginning to have better negotiating power," said Yun. "Homes sitting on the market for more than 60 days can be purchased for around 10% less than the original list price."

This story is developing and will be updated.

