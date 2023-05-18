 Skip to main content
Homeless concerns at Cameron Park

Major concerns continue with La Crosse's unsheltered population. Most recently, several people have been gathering and staying in Cameron Park downtown right across the street from La Crosse's Polytechnic middle and high school putting some parents ill at ease.

LA CROSSE, Wis - (WXOW) - The issue of homelessness continues to be a major concern for the city of La Crosse.

The latest situation involves some unsheltered persons having migrated to Cameron Park, directly across the street from Polytechnic Middle and High School. Some parents have expressed concern that the school used to be able to hold recess and lunchtime at the park, but no longer feel safe doing so.

Helping the homeless in La Crosse continues to be a challenge for the city.

One parent noted the accumulation of tents, tarps and garbage as well as concerns of drugs and mental health issues with some persons.

"People are not liking us around here," said Matt, an unsheltered La Crosse resident. "We're just not going to disappear, we are people..."

According to La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, the city continues to work on both short and long term solutions. 

"It's a very challenging situation," Reynolds said. "All over the city whether it's in our parks or elsewhere...you know it's challenging and this is not dissimilar to what other communities are facing.

"We're out here, we're in the middle of a homeless epidemic out here," Matt said. "People treat us like we're diseased or something, we're not. We're people...we used to be people's neighbors, people's friends."

According to Reynolds, the city and county board have been working together for the past several months on a new assistance plan they will present this next month.

At Polytech, middle school students will finish the last few weeks of school with recess taking place in a supervised parking lot area. High school students will continue to have off-campus lunch privileges, but are encouraged to have lunch somewhere other than Cameron Park.

