Homeowners voice concern about expansion of recycling business

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- A request for a zoning change has some homeowners speaking out against the proposal.
At Tuesday night's meeting of the city's Judiciary and Administration Committee, they discussed a request from Harter's Quick Clean regarding a change to heavy industrial zoning at 2500 County Road SS.
Harter's made the request for off site storage and office space as the growth and increase for recycling caused the need for additional support.
Residents spoke out against the rezoning, citing the possible increase of traffic, noise, and overall impact to wildlife.
Community members Sheila Erickson and Daniel DuCharme voiced their concern claiming that Harter's future plans are not disclosed in the petition.
Erickson and DuCharme stated that the nature of the family business will most likely contain plans to establish heavy machinery and waste management on site.
Their objection claimed that the "future heavy industrial development on the property will adversely affect existing wildlife and could cause irreversible damage to the La Crosse River."
Mathias Harter, the General Manager of Green Circle Recycling stated that there is a lot of common misinformation of the impact the new site would have.
"There's going to be no impact to wetlands, there will be no pollution impact. All the co-workers at the local recycling center will be good neighbors." Harter assured.
After more discussion the committee voted 4-3 in support of the zoning change.
This rezoning issue will go before the Common Council next week.