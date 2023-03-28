Homer residents rally against the decision to replace 103-year-old Town Hall

HOMER, Minn. (WXOW)- Over two dozen Homer Residents rallied on the steps of the Homer Town Hall building Tuesday afternoon.
The 103-year-old building used to be a school, but is now the Town Hall which hosts monthly meetings for the Township Board.
Homer resident Jim Driscoll said the decision caught him by surprise. He said the building holds sentimental value for many Homer residents.
"It's a part of history that can't be replaced. We call this irreplaceable. This is just a wonderful place...you know kids went here first through six grade," Driscoll said. "I looked through the weekly post, it's a free publication, so after the fact I was like, 'Wait a second, they are getting bids', and I guess my first reaction was shock."
In a release from Homer Township Treasurer Kim Skappel she said the current building has issues with accessibility. A new building would improve space for meetings and elections, provide ample handicap and accessibility for residents and comply with current building codes and compliance.
Skappel said the Township would use the $144,869.36 in ARPA money to build the new Town Hall.
She added that removing the building has been in discussion for the last 14 months. During that time she said no residents showed up to monthly meetings to voice their concerns.
Homer resident Jeanne Nelson said she would like a more access to a message board on the street by the Town Hall so residents are able to view schedules and agendas.
"We know we have not attended meetings as often as we should. But the problem is that we don't have a website for Homer Township that makes it easily available for everyone to see when the meetings are, what the agenda will be, and who we can contact," Nelson said.
Homer residents have put together a petition to stop the demolition of the building.