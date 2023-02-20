Hometown Made:1924 Soapery

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - In this installment of 'Hometown Made' we visit 1924 Custom Soapery to better understand the craftsmanship in creating soap.
Aaron and Missy Brooks started their handmade soap business in 2018. Starting with bar soap they expanded their business to include liquid soap, shampoo, lip balm, body oil and sun butter.
There mission is "having great skin shouldn’t compromise our environment."
The Brooks say all their products are sulfate, paraben, phthalate, palm, and plastic-free. All products are hand made using natural oils and they minimize the use of single use plastics.
