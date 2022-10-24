 Skip to main content
Hometown Made: Bandsaw Boxes

  • Updated
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - In this instalment of Hometown Made, Tom Ashmore takes us into his basement woodshop to show how he makes Bandsaw Boxes.

The boxes are small desk organizers or jewelry boxes then can have anywhere from one top or up to eight drawers. 

Bandsaw boxes got their name from the fact that you can make a box with nothing more than a bandsaw and glue. Tom uses a few more tools but the simplicity stays the same.

Tom has a few boxes for sale at 611 Crystals on 5th Avenue in La Crosse. 

