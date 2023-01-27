Hometown Made: Omega Bakery

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Many people can't have gluten in their diet for various reasons and for those people baked good are usually something to avoid.
In this installment of Hometown Made we take you into Omega Bakery where owner Sarah Burns is making gluten free baked goods.
Burns started Omega Bakery five years ago when she was a math teacher. Her students helped pick out the name. The Greek letter for omega Ω looks like the top of a cupcake which was the inspiration for the name.
At the end of last school year Burns left teaching to pursue baking full time. In a few months Burns hopes to start looking for a brick and mortar store to move into.
You can find out where to get some Stuffed Cookies, Cake Jars or any of the other goodies that Omega Bakery makes on their website.
