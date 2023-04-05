Homicide victim in Jackson County identified

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they've positively identified the remains of a person found burned at a rural Jackson County home in March.

Sheriff Duane Waldera said that through DNA testing, the remains are Richard Lee Bork, 51, of rural Black River Falls.

He was reported missing to authorities on March 9 by his wife Star Myers. As the investigation progressed, the information showed that he was instead, the victim of homicide.

The sheriff's office arrested Star Myers and charged her with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. She is currently serving a sentence at Tyacheedah Correctional Institution on unrelated drug charges.

The criminal complaint said that Myers fatally shot Bork because he cheated on her. She then enlisted the help of several others to help burn the body in an attempt to hide the crime. Each person is facing several charges related to the hiding or destroy evidence of the crime.

Investigators searching the Bork property found the human remains a few days after Myers reported her husband missing.

The remains were believed to be Bork's but weren't confirmed until the DNA testing was finished.

Myers is set to return to court on homicide and other charges on April 19.