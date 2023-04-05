 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.5 feet on 04/15/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Homicide victim in Jackson County identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson County homicide location-Star Myers.jpg

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they've positively identified the remains of a person found burned at a rural Jackson County home in March. 

Sheriff Duane Waldera said that through DNA testing, the remains are Richard Lee Bork, 51, of rural Black River Falls. 

He was reported missing to authorities on March 9 by his wife Star Myers. As the investigation progressed, the information showed that he was instead, the victim of homicide.

The sheriff's office arrested Star Myers and charged her with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. She is currently serving a sentence at Tyacheedah Correctional Institution on unrelated drug charges. 

The criminal complaint said that Myers fatally shot Bork because he cheated on her. She then enlisted the help of several others to help burn the body in an attempt to hide the crime. Each person is facing several charges related to the hiding or destroy evidence of the crime.

Investigators searching the Bork property found the human remains a few days after Myers reported her husband missing. 

The remains were believed to be Bork's but weren't confirmed until the DNA testing was finished. 

Myers is set to return to court on homicide and other charges on April 19. 

