Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Honoring fallen heroes at the Memorial Day Weekend Pow-Wow

  • Updated
  • 0
ho-chunk memorial day pow wow.jpg

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Ho-Chunk Nation welcomed the community over the weekend for the 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Pow-Wow. 

The pow-wow was held at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds. Blackhawk was a World War I veteran who donated a parcel of land to the native veterans. 

Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds.jpg

"When he designed it," event emcee Boye Ladd said. "We used part of his philosophy, part of his teachings to create what we have here today."

The three-day event saw native dancers and singers honoring those who served and gave their lives for their country.

"We honor all warriors," Ladd said. " Native and non-native alike because we all fought under the same flag."

ho-chunk powwow.jpg

One of the dancers Dianna Funmaker, the 2022-23 Neeshla Princess, said she was dancing to honor her grandfathers who fought and were wounded in war. 

"It makes me really happy to know that I carry on their name and just represent them in general," Funmaker said. "To know that they're happy when I'm dancing or I'm happy when they try and dance."

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle said people can honor fallen heroes' sacrifices through their everyday actions. 

"The Ho-Chunk - we say we want to see good things, hear good things, say good things and do good things," WhiteEagle said. "That's what we can do each day to observe the freedoms that they have and use them to the best of their ability and make the most of every day."

Ho-Chunk Pow-Wow.jpg

The three-day event also had vendors selling a variety of things, including food, clothing, accessories and household items.

With one more chance to see the pow-wow Monday, the public is welcome to attend the flag-raising at 10 a.m. and another pow-wow at 1 p.m.

