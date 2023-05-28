Honoring fallen heroes at the Memorial Day Weekend Pow-Wow

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Ho-Chunk Nation welcomed the community over the weekend for the 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Pow-Wow.
The pow-wow was held at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds. Blackhawk was a World War I veteran who donated a parcel of land to the native veterans.
"When he designed it," event emcee Boye Ladd said. "We used part of his philosophy, part of his teachings to create what we have here today."
The three-day event saw native dancers and singers honoring those who served and gave their lives for their country.
"We honor all warriors," Ladd said. " Native and non-native alike because we all fought under the same flag."
One of the dancers Dianna Funmaker, the 2022-23 Neeshla Princess, said she was dancing to honor her grandfathers who fought and were wounded in war.
"It makes me really happy to know that I carry on their name and just represent them in general," Funmaker said. "To know that they're happy when I'm dancing or I'm happy when they try and dance."
Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle said people can honor fallen heroes' sacrifices through their everyday actions.
"The Ho-Chunk - we say we want to see good things, hear good things, say good things and do good things," WhiteEagle said. "That's what we can do each day to observe the freedoms that they have and use them to the best of their ability and make the most of every day."
The three-day event also had vendors selling a variety of things, including food, clothing, accessories and household items.
With one more chance to see the pow-wow Monday, the public is welcome to attend the flag-raising at 10 a.m. and another pow-wow at 1 p.m.