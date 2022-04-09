Hoops 4 Hope is Back at Aquinas

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The Hoops 4 Hope four-on-four basketball tournament is back for its 4th year.
The tournament raised money for New Horizons Shelter and expects to make about $3000 for the shelter.
"We have 8 competitive teams that we try to get every year guys come back from UWL, Viterbo, St. Mary's and then just the local high schools that had teams here. So, it's fun - everyone seems the know each other and it makes for a good day," organizer of the tournament, Colin Luz, said.
Luz said he wasn't sure if he was going to bring the tournament back this year but said a bunch of people got ahold of him asking if it was happing again this year.