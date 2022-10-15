Horse Sense hosts annual Fall Harvest Festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Local nonprofit Horse Sense hosted their fifth annual Fall Harvest Festival Saturday afternoon.
The event featured a variety of activities such as carnival style games for kids and backed goods sale.
The therapy horse meet and greet was a large draw to the event. The therapy horses are used to assist those dealing with mental or physical challenges.
The event showcased a skill set demonstration from Horse Sense riders. The proceeds raised from fundraising goes back to the organization.