 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horse show raises money for Neigh N' Bray

  • Updated
  • 0

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The La Crosse interstate Fairgrounds hosted a benefit horse show to raise funds for Neigh N' Bray.

Horse show raises money for Neigh N' Bray

Neigh N' Bray is an equine rescue organization based out of West Salem. They take in horses who have found themselves in dangerous environments such as neglectful pastures, abandonment situations, and the slaughter pipeline.

This organization will bring in these horses and give them proper care by giving them exercise, vet care, feeding programs, and much more. More often then not the horses have a hard time trusting people when they're first brought in due to the neglect and abuse they've faced. Neigh N' Bray gives these horses daily positive interactions with humans to help rebuild that trust.

Horse show raises money for Neigh N' Bray

Neigh N' Bray is barely a year old, buy the organization's founder, Sarah Allen, says that they've already helped dozens of horses.

"I started it last year in about june and since then we've saved about 40 horses from slaughter. So we've taken horses that are on the risk of slaughter heading to Mexico or Canada or we take horses from neglected pastures or surrenders where people need a whole new space for them."

After the horses are rehabilitated back to good physical and mental health, they are available for adoption.

If you would like to find out more about Neigh N' Bray and what they do, you can check them out by going to their website or Facebook.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you