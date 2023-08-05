Horse show raises money for Neigh N' Bray

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The La Crosse interstate Fairgrounds hosted a benefit horse show to raise funds for Neigh N' Bray.
Neigh N' Bray is an equine rescue organization based out of West Salem. They take in horses who have found themselves in dangerous environments such as neglectful pastures, abandonment situations, and the slaughter pipeline.
This organization will bring in these horses and give them proper care by giving them exercise, vet care, feeding programs, and much more. More often then not the horses have a hard time trusting people when they're first brought in due to the neglect and abuse they've faced. Neigh N' Bray gives these horses daily positive interactions with humans to help rebuild that trust.
Neigh N' Bray is barely a year old, buy the organization's founder, Sarah Allen, says that they've already helped dozens of horses.
"I started it last year in about june and since then we've saved about 40 horses from slaughter. So we've taken horses that are on the risk of slaughter heading to Mexico or Canada or we take horses from neglected pastures or surrenders where people need a whole new space for them."
After the horses are rehabilitated back to good physical and mental health, they are available for adoption.
If you would like to find out more about Neigh N' Bray and what they do, you can check them out by going to their website or Facebook.