Hospice allows patients to live out final days around loved ones

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Last week The Carter Center announced former President Jimmy Carter has entered Hospice Care to spend his remaining days with family.
Hospice is designed to keep patients comfortable when their disease no longer benefits from traditional medical care.
To enter hospice care, two physicians must document that the rate of your disease gives you less than six months to live.
Many hospice patients tend to receive care at home, this involves home visits from nurses, physicians and social workers to help the patient and the family.
Hospice Medical Director Dr. Larry Skendzel at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse said hospice care focuses on what is most important to the patient.
"What is most important to you right now? And usually that has to do with the relationships with your family wanting to make sure that your family is going to be okay. So we really lean in on that and we are constantly thinking about what are the new hopes that we can try to bring forward to a person who is ill," said Dr. Skendzel.
Hospice care also helps support the family of the patient to help them learn how to become confident care givers for their loved one.
Dr. Skendzel said that hospice care has a 17% chance that a patient may no longer need hospice care and live a longer life.
Hospice care is paid into Medicare and can be discontinued at any time.