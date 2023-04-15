Hot dog diehards can now get married at the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for free

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning...

.A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this
afternoon through Monday morning. Snow develops this afternoon and
increases in intensity overnight along and east of the Mississippi
River where snowfall rates will likely exceed an inch per hour.
Initial snowfall accumulations this afternoon will be tempered by
melting, but as the sun sets and temperatures fall, rapid snow
accumulation is expected. Total snow amounts will vary widely over
short distances, but the highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should
fall along a north to south band from southwest into central
Wisconsin by Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will
be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin
this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very tight gradient in
snowfall amounts along the edges of the warning in southeast
Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin. These areas may only see
a few inches of snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Hot dog diehards can now get married at the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for free

The Wienermobile is becoming a Weddingmobile -- at least for a few days.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be briefly transformed into the "Wienermobile of Love" in Las Vegas, according to a news release from the meat brand. Hot-dog-loving couples will be able to elope at the Wienermobile, and be wed by the iconic vehicle's "Hotdogger" drivers.

The opportunity is "designed to subvert the seriousness of stressful wedding planning and highlight the joy weddings should bring," according to the news release.

The "unique all-expenses-paid" ceremonies will take place on Saturday and Sunday, the release added.

In addition to the 27-foot-long hot dog vehicle itself, the lighthearted ceremonies will also feature a "live wiener whistle quartet" and a "wonderfully odd wiener cake," according to the release.

For those who would relish the opportunity for free nuptials, applications for the special elopement opportunity are now closed, according to Oscar Mayer's website. The website specified couples must obtain a valid Nevada marriage license for their Wienermobile ceremony.

"From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans' hearts -- so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples' big days," said Ed Roland, senior manager of brand communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company, in the news release.

"Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

