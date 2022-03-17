Houghton's Jackson Street Pub stays busy for St. Patrick's Day lunch crowd

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Cars lined the block around Houghton's Jackson Street Pub on Thursday afternoon for St. Patrick's Day.
People waited patiently outside and inside of the pub for an authentic Irish lunch that included corned beef, cabbage and irish potatoes. The bar was full with people waiting for a green beer or Guiness on tap.
The Quillin's showed up to Houghton's fully decked out in green on Thursday afternoon. The couple said they stop by restaurants, nursing homes and schools every St. Patrick's Day to spread some Irish cheer.
"I've concocted this whole outfit over the years but it's been a staple now for 10 years at least," Barb Quillin said. "It's starting to get a little worn out."
"We pass out shamrocks at these places just to make people happy," Larry Quillin said.
Larry and Barb said they have been dressing up in St. Patrick's Day attire for more than 40 years and don't plan on hanging up their top hats any time soon!