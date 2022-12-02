House Divided: Onalaska couple enjoy Bears-Packers game show prize

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Newlyweds from Onalaska are enjoying a major prize they won together, despite a rivalry at home.
Cliff Amundson competed on ABC's "Press Your Luck" earlier this year, taking home more than $350,000 in cash and prizes. Among them were tickets to each match up between the Bears and Packers for the next ten years. That alone was worth close to $90,000. Cliff roots for Chicago while his wife, Hannah, is a fan of Green Bay.
Both will be at Sunday's game between the two teams at Soldier Field.
Cliff said that the "Press Your Luck" team personalizes the prizes contestants have a chance to win, and that this opportunity was right up the show's alley.
“You tell them what you want to win and then they really make you go into detail about the why behind it," Cliff said. "Why is it you want to do this sort of thing? Going back to my wife and I being big football fans and also cheering for teams that are in the same division but against each other, they really like that because it’s something that means a lot to us. It plays into the whole, the ‘dream prizes’ that ‘Press Your Luck’ likes to put out.”
Sunday's game will be just his second game at Soldier Field and the first against his wife's beloved Packers. Hannah said that rooting for a bitter rival did not stop the two from falling in love.
“He has so many wonderful qualities that made up for this small defect or fault," Hannah said. "When we first started dating, everyone was so shocked that I was even willing to go out with someone who was not a Packers fan. But he has proven time and time again that he is more than worth it for the in-house rivalry.”
Cliff said the two met after he was invited to join the volleyball team of a mutual friend. They got married during the spring, just a few weeks before the show was filmed in Los Angeles.
Now that the dust has settled, Cliff said that he'll never forget the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"Initially, getting a lot of messages," Cliff said. "A lot of calls. That sort of thing. That's kind of calmed down a little bit. Every once in a while, I'll have a friend I haven't seen or talked to in a while or some random person will be like 'hey, I saw the show, it was really fun.' It comes in little spurts here and there. It's been a fun experience, but as of now, it's been nice to kind of start focusing on this next chapter in our life. Looking forward to some of those prizes and such."
The couple also gets a VIP tailgate package as well as food and beverages prior to each of the 20 games they get to attend. During the first matchup on September 18, Cliff wasn't able to go. Hannah did and says she's grateful that there are still 19 more games to look forward to.
"To be honest, I got a little emotional that he wasn't there with us," Hannah said. "I am just so excited for him that we get to experience this together. I'm even more excited for this weekend since we didn't get to do the one together earlier this year. We're very fortunate that we have so many opportunities to go together. It'll make it even more special that this will be our first one together."
The couple had jerseys made with the name "Amundson" on the back for the team they root for. Hannah's has the number 4 while Cliff's has the number 30, a reference to their wedding that took place on April 30.
Both hope to see their respective teams win on Sunday. The game starts at 12 p.m. and highlights can be seen during the News 19 10pm Report that evening. Green Bay won the game on September 18 27-10 over Chicago.
"Press Your Luck" will return on Tuesday with a holiday special. Cliff and Hannah will not be competing.