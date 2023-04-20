House passes anti-trans sports bill

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following locations along
the Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford,
Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 14.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Forecasts call for minor flooding to be reached during the
day Friday with moderate flooding to be reached Friday night into
Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 03/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

House passes anti-trans sports bill

The House is expected to vote Thursday on a GOP-led bill that would ban transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports at federally funded schools and educational institutions.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The House voted on Thursday to pass a GOP-led bill that would ban transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports at federally funded schools and educational institutions.

The bill is not expected to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House has issued a veto threat. But the vote shows that Republicans are working to spotlight the issue -- and it comes amid a GOP-led push in states across the country to pass similar bills restricting transgender athletes' participation in sports. The final vote was 219-203 down strict party lines.

The House bill would prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. It seeks to amend federal law to require that "sex shall be recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth," for the purpose of determining compliance with Title IX in athletics, according to the legislative text.

Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities that receive funding from the federal government, and applies to schools and other educational institutions.

The bill would not "prohibit schools or institutions from permitting males to practice against women's sports teams," according to a fact sheet from the House committee on Education and the Workforce.

The fact sheet also states that under the bill, "a recipient of federal education funding violates Title IX's prohibition against sex discrimination if the recipient operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities and allows a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls."

The bill -- titled the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" -- was introduced by Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida.

Republicans have argued that transgender women hold a physical advantage over cisgender women in sports and thus their participation could consequentially limit opportunities for others.

Democrats say that policies to restrict transgender athletes' participation in team sports adds to the discrimination that trans people face, particularly trans youth. And they argue that Republicans are seeking to undermine the rights of LGBTQIA students by advancing the bill.

"Trans kids deserve the right to be equal members of their school communities, learn sportsmanship, and challenge themselves outside of the classroom, including by participating in school sports," Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin said in a statement.

The House vote takes place as GOP-led states across the country continue to push a variety of anti-trans measures, including bills intended to keep transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Those bills echo a larger effort of restrictive bills aimed at the LGBTQIA community. The American Civil Liberties Union says that it is tracking more than 450 anti-LGBTQ bills in the US.

The White House has affirmed that President Joe Biden would veto the bill, even though it is not expected to make it to the president's desk.

"Discrimination has no place in our nation's schools or on our playing fields," the statement of administration policy for the bill reads.

"At a time when transgender youth already face a nationwide mental health crisis, with half of transgender youth in a recent survey saying they have seriously considered suicide, a national law that further stigmatizes these children is completely unnecessary, hurts families and students, and would only put students at greater risk," it says.

Responding to the White House veto threat on Twitter, Steube said that the Biden administration "has turned their backs on female athletes."

"The Left is not only encouraging transgender individuals to invade women's sports, but they celebrate as women are knocked off podiums and shunned to the sidelines. Nothing fair about that," Steube wrote.

In addition to promising a veto, the Biden administration has taken other steps to address transgender athletes' participation in sports.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration proposed a new federal rule change that would allow for schools to enforce some restrictions on transgender student athletes, but opposes policies that "categorically" ban those students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender.

