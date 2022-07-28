Housing project to attract hundreds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Along George Street on the city's north side, the 5th Ward Residences Project is preparing for the first wave of apartments and town homes to open.
Some of the 14 town homes, or condos, are expected to be available towards the beginning of October with the first of two 72-unit apartment buildings to follow suit a couple weeks later. Those apartments will feature above and under ground parking options with charging stations available for tenants with electric vehicles. The second building will begin construction once the first is completed. There will also be four office spaces available for businesses to rent in a separate building.
This comes as the La Crosse County housing market thrives while Wisconsin has seen a decline in transactions this year.
The apartments will feature studios for $799 monthly, one bedroom options for $1,099 and two bedroom options for $1,250. Each unit includes laundry machines and a dishwasher while also being pet friendly, according to developers.
Linda Seidel of Three Sixty Real Estate says that the location will benefit many of the tenants and already established members of the community.
"The community and this site and this location has great access to shops," Seidel said. "Close proximity to the college campuses. Our hospitals. We believe that by putting this type of community here, it gives our residents more options in the greater La Crosse area."
The property comes in at just over 200,000 sq. feet and includes recreational facilities for tenants. Taxes on the lot were $35,282 per year prior to the project, but will increase to $384,000 by 2024, bringing more revenue to the city according to the developers.
The condos, according to Mastercraft Homes President Mark Etrheim, will run around $300,000 and provide a greener sense of living to the would-be owners.
“These are high energy efficiency," Etrheim said. "I would anticipate these having electric only bills of $80 a month. No more than $100. There is no gas. They’re all high efficiency electric mini splits. They’ll be easy to live in because you don’t have any maintenance. You pay for it, but somebody else does it for you.”
The overall project will cost around $23 million and is expected to be completed in Spring 2024.