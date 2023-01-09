Housing shortage in Wisconsin will increase over the next decade, according to new study

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Good luck if you're looking for a place to live in Wisconsin.
According to a recent study from Forward Analytics, the housing shortage in the state is expected to increase over the next ten years.
Young people will have more trouble finding affordable housing as a result of the fact that the population over 65 is growing fast, and that age group will continue to live in their homes after retirement.
"We're going to go from about twenty-two percent of those occupied by people 65 and older to about thirty-three percent," said Forward Analytics Director Dale Knapp. "So, you know, it may not be the current home they are in, but they are going to be occupying a housing unit."
The research division of Wisconsin Counties Association found that the state needs to build up to two hundred and twenty-seven thousand new housing units over the next decade to meet all of its housing needs.