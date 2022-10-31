Houska Park Campground closing while still occupied

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - At midnight on October 31st, Houska Park Campground is officially closed. What that means to over 100 unsheltered people currently living in collection of tents, is a shut off of power and water. A notice of closure went out weeks ago informing people of the final day of operation. Despite the advance notice, many people still remain on park grounds.
"We have not reached the point of having crisis level homelessness simply overnight," said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "We're not going to solve it tomorrow, we're not going to solve it by next year, frankly it's going to be awhile."
What the city is trying to facilitate is helping people find indoor shelter as winter approaches. Helping find those avenues of assitance is the job of La Crosse Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson.
"We've been going to the park for months now, connecting people with more appropriate places to stay," Sampson said. "Places like existing shelters or with friends and family."
Both Sampson and Reynolds know it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. There are many challenges as each individual currently at Houska has different needs, be it lack of affordable housing or possibly drug, alcohol or mental health counseling.
"Everyone comes with a different story, a different background," Reynolds said. "So we have to treat them in that very same way, we have to meet people where they're at, identify what their needs are and then try to meet those needs."
Houska is no longer a place for any needs to be met. According to the city notice, everything has to be cleared out and there is no storage option for all of the collected items that have accumulated over the summer months. As for Tuesday, November 1st, the first official day of the campground closed, there is no official protocol on how it will be cleared.
"We're continuing to connect with people and push toward resources, toward places that are safe for them this winter." said Sampson.
The notice of closure also states that no hotel accommodations will provided this winter. The only vouchers going out will be reserved for families in the county system.