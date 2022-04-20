Houska Park designated as safe place for homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The homeless population in La Crosse has more than doubled in the last year, according to the city, leading to a decision to designate an area for them to stay.
Houska Park has been used as a safe haven for the unsheltered before, and the city announced Wednesday at a press conference that the area is open for them to pitch tents and stay during the night time until October 30th.
The city still hopes to find a long term housing option as previous attempts to purchase a property, such as the Maple Grove Motel, have fell through.
Community members have been hesitant to accept the homeless to their neighborhood, and Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson tells News 19 that the fear of the unknown is a reason why.
"I think it's getting to know the people who are experiencing homelessness," Sampson said. "There's a lot of stigma and negative stereotypes attached. A lot of them are unfair and untrue. I think part of it is the unknown is scary. That's why people are afraid of the dark. We don't know what's in the dark. Bringing that to light and building those relationships and trust. I'm a lot more welcoming to somebody that I know than somebody that I don't know. That face that I know is warm and welcoming. That face I don't know is cold and heartless."
It will take a lot of collaboration to make progress, including the REACH Center and its partnership with several organizations. City officials remain adamant that they are working tirelessly to solve the ongoing homeless crisis.