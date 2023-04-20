Houska Park fatal stabbing suspect sentenced to prison

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man who pleaded no contest to the fatal stabbing of another man in Houska Park in 2021 gets a 9.5 year sentence on Wednesday.
Breaking down the sentence from Judge Ramona Gonzalez for David Pearson, Jr., he'll receive 4.5 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision after his release.
He gets credit for the 720 days he's already been jailed following his arrest, so his time is prison is closer to 2.5 years.
Pearson pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Negligent Handling of a Dangerous Weapon in January.
He was charged with homicide in the death of Cameron X. Baker on June 28, 2021 in Houska Park.
The criminal complaint filed against Pearson said that late on the night of the 28th, witnesses said the two men got into an altercation after Baker had been causing a disturbance earlier in the evening. During that altercation, Baker was stabbed in the chest. He died a short time later. Pearson was arrested shortly after that.
At a court hearing in early 2022, he was found not competent to stand trial. In September, the court ruled he was competent and the case could proceed.
It lead to the January 2023 plea of no contest.