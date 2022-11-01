Houska Park still holding unsheltered population

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As of Tuesday morning, Houska Park is officially closed as a temporary campground for people without a home.
The City of La Crosse issued a notice of closure weeks ago that October 31 was the final day that people could stay on the park grounds.
However, as of Tuesday morning, many unsheltered people remained on site with tents and other personal property.
Water and power were turned off at the park on the deadline. The city tells WXOW that it continues its efforts to find suitable shelter for everyone this coming winter with help from local organizations including the Salvation Army, Couleecap, and Catholic Charities.