Houston Area Museum sees many visitors

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston Area Museum is a newly formed non-profit organization in Houston, Minnesota.
With it’s inauguration in January, the purpose of the museum is to preserve various things that have made Houston a unique community.
Shelly Jerviss, Director of the Houston Area Museum, said this has always been a dream of area residents.
"Well it’s kind of been a dream of Jim Scray and I for a long time to have a museum,” she said. “Houston never had a museum. So when this building became available after it kind of shut down during COVID, and the city bought a different building for the community center, I went to the city council in September and talked to the board about my plan. And by January we had agreed upon an amount of money to pay for the museum. For the building rather, and then we just began working so its a dream that's coming true."
The museum houses many old Houston High School jerseys, cheerleading outfits as well as photos taken from different classes throughout the years. It also has an area dedicated for public services such as historic fire department gear and police department radios and uniforms.
The newest addition to the museum is a Catholic church pump organ. The organ was donated a few weeks ago from a local church.
“It might be 100 years old maybe,” Jerviss said. “And it still plays beautifully.”
The museum was recently awarded a grant from the Houston Area Community Foundation. Close to $1,500 will go towards the museum.
“Our grant will go toward past perfect software to catalog the whole collection,” Jerviss said. “Another individual donated a computer, printer and all of that for the software. The grant will also go toward file folders and paper for storing things in. Down on the other end of this room there will be archives and a research library. When people come back in the future and they can research their family.”
The Houston Area Museum saw over 70 people visit between Saturday and Sunday.
If you would like to reach out to the museum, or are looking for more information about it, you can visit their website www.houstonareamuseum.org or go to their Facebook page.