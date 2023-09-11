Houston Co. man convicted of sending child porn arrested on probation violation

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A Caledonia man convicted of sending child pornography to another person is jailed on Sunday for violating the terms of his probation.
Justin Michael Langen, 32, is currently in the Houston County Jail according to online records. He was booked into the jail on Sunday evening.
Langen was convicted in Dakota County in November 2021 of two counts of disseminating pornographic work.
The criminal complaint said that he sent three videos to a person who'd connected with him on the apps Grindr and Telegram. The person went to police in Eagan who then later arrested Langen. He was sentenced to prison but that was stayed by the judge in the case who placed Langen on probation until November 2028 according to court documents.
Other court documents filed online show that on August 18, a warrant was issued for Langen's arrest after authorities said he failed parts of his probation requirements including attending a sex offender program and failing to notify his probation officer when he changed his address, employment, or telephone number.
The court document asks a judge to vacate his stay and place him in prison for the rest of his sentence.
Langen will be transported to Dakota County for a court hearing on the violations. No date is set for that hearing.