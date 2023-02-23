Houston County Board to discuss CBD product sales

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday regarding sales of CBD and similar products.
The five member board is working alongside Fillmore County to learn more about the products. A moratorium has been introduced that would halt sales for up to one year. That vote would come on March 7.
Commissioner Eric Johnson tells News 19 that a concern for public health prompted the inquiry. If the moratorium passes, the county would form a committee that would look at ways to protect people and enforce state laws. Johnson said they include not having products resemble candy, not having packaging that would be enticing to children and limiting how much comes in each package.
If the moratorium passes, use of such products would not be banned in Houston County. Municipalities in Minnesota do not have the authority to ban the sales of CBD and similar products under state law.
The meeting is February 28 at 6 p.m. at the Houston County Courthouse located at 304 Marshall Street in Caledonia. Residents can also attend the meeting virtually.
Click here for the meeting notice and to read the text of the moratorium in full.