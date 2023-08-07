Houston County gives childcare a boost

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (WXOW) - Houston County voted to place $255,000 in ARPA funds towards childcare needs they have studied throughout the county.
A recent analysis revealed that the childcare shortage was severely impacting parents of Houston County, showing a childcare shortage of 206 slots for the county.
In the analysis, parents said they have declined employment or withdrawn from the workforce due to childcare issues, an issue the ARPA funds and the proposed plan aims to solve.
“There’s people who want to work, but they have to make a really terrible choice between their family, their children, or their careers,” said Kyle Mullen, Area Manager for Workforce Development Inc. “If we improve the quality and availability of childcare services, they don’t have to make that tough decision, and the community benefits.”
Additionally, employers said the childcare shortage has impacted their ability to retain employees. Absence from work when a childcare provider is closed for the day, inability to work a flexible schedule, inability to work different shifts, and tardiness to work hinders the ability of parents to advance in their careers and the ability of employers to meet their business needs.
“We are hoping to create additional childcare slots,” said Allison Wagner, Houston County’s Economic Development Director. “We know that the lack of childcare is really affecting our workforce, it’s affecting our businesses, and it’s affecting the quality of services that our residents receive. So, by creating additional slots, that will help overall with the economy.”
The new Houston County childcare enhancement proposal outlines five goals, which will be implemented over the next three years.
The funds will be used for outreach, training enhancement, facilities support, and provider onboarding tracts.