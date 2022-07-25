Houston County looks for state disaster aid following storms

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Houston County Board of Commissioners takes up the process of asking for state assistance to help with the damage done by Saturday's storms.
Although a tornado, high winds, and heavy rains caused widespread damage in the county Saturday afternoon, Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said that there were no injuries reported.
The damage was great enough that the county is looking to the state for help rebuilding and cleaning up from the storms. At its Tuesday morning meeting, the board will vote on a resolution declaring a state of emergency for the county. It is a part of the process to allow the county to request aid through the state disaster assistance program.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management division is currently working with municipalities, county departments, and other affected entities to get damage estimates to submit to the state.
Houston still recovering after Saturday's severe storms
National Weather Service says EF0 tornado landed in Houston County on Saturday