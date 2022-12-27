Houston County seeking feedback to fight child care crisis

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The child care crisis is nothing new to the area, but Houston County residents are being encouraged to share their opinion to alleviate the issues.
The county received a grand from First Children's Finance and now 7 Rivers Alliance is conducting a handful of surveys on the matter, known as the Rural Child Care Innovation Program. There will also be a town hall at the La Crescent Events Center on February 7th where the public can openly share their opinions.
7 Rivers Alliance CEO Chris Hardie says there are 257 children in Houston County ages five and under who could use child care but aren't due to limited slots available and that several parents changed careers to better take chare of their young ones.
Hardie added that while all communities face universal child care issues, rural communities face an uphill battle compared to larger cities.
"When you have a county like Houston County where you don't have one super large urban center, a large child care center located in one of those communities is probably not the ideal answer for child care in a county like Houston," Hardie said.
Hardie said possible ways to help are to establish smaller day cares in the communities of Houston County or expand the ones that are currently in place.
