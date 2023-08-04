Houston places $30 million school referendum questions on Tuesday's ballot

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) -- Next Tuesday, Houston residents head to the polls to vote on the Houston Public Schools' $30 million two-question referendum.
The referendum addresses deferred maintenance, safety and security needs.
"If you come down to the Elementary School you enter and you either go up or down and you have access to the whole building," Houston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Morem said. "The office is on the second floor, which then becomes interesting to try and get there and sometimes people don't go and check in like they're supposed to."
The first question includes updating restrooms, locker rooms and entrances to be ADA-compliant.
If the referendum passes, it would also add a media center addition and space for more academic programming.
"The CTE space, so the Career and Tech-Ed," Houston Public Schools Activities Director Travis Frank said. "Really focusing on those hands-on jobs - for welding and you know more of the trades area. I think a lot of our students in the rural area really like those classes - the welding, the CADD."
The second question would expand the band room, build a new weight and fitness room that would be available to the community, and add new restrooms.
Question two cannot pass unless question one passes. If both were to pass, it would mean an increase of $201 per 100,000 in property value, which is causing some hesitation among Houston residents.
"I can't support this referendum because of a couple of reasons really. Number one, is the massive impact on property tax and this coming for a very small district," Houston resident Ray Faber said. "The other major reason I have for opposing the referendum is because of the way it's being presented. We're conducting a very important election in mid-summer, when people are on vacation and otherwise occupied - not paying attention to school districts."
Superintendent Morem urges residents to make an informed vote but says no matter the outcome of the referendum, they'll keep looking for ways to provide the best opportunities for students.
"I owe it to our students to provide what we as a school board think is best. Then it's up to the voters to decide is this something that we want," Morem said. "No matter what we are going to continue to use the data, whatever the results of the outcome are, we're going to use that data to then drive decisions moving forward but you can't be afraid to try."
The referendum takes place on August 8 at Houston Hurricane Hub at 202 Sheridan Street, Houston, MN 55943.