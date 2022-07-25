 Skip to main content
Houston still recovering after Saturday's severe storms

  Updated
  • 0
Houston Cleanup.jpg

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) -- Residents took advantage of the nice, calm weather to continue cleaning after Saturday's storm. 

Two days after the storm, branches and trees could be seen lining streets and covering yards. 

The National Weather Service reported an EF0 or "weak" tornado made its way through Houston County Saturday afternoon bringing peak winds of 81 mph. 

NWS Map-track of 7-23-22 tornado-Houston County.jpg

The track of the tornado was just to the north of the city. 

Houston Storm damage-Emily Grenier 1.jpg
Houston Storm damage-Emily Grenier 2.jpg

Houston resident Denise Rostad said the storm was "scary" due to how quick weather conditions changed. She said she could hear the house rattle in while in the basement. 

"Probably one of the worst storms I've experienced in quite a while," Rostad said. "I don't go to my basement a lot during storms but this one I didn't hesitate to go the basement."

Storm Damage in Houston Park.jpg

She said she saw people out cleaning and helping each other almost as soon as it was over. 

HOUSTON STORM CLEAN UP.jpg

