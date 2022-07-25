Houston still recovering after Saturday's severe storms

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) -- Residents took advantage of the nice, calm weather to continue cleaning after Saturday's storm.
Two days after the storm, branches and trees could be seen lining streets and covering yards.
The National Weather Service reported an EF0 or "weak" tornado made its way through Houston County Saturday afternoon bringing peak winds of 81 mph.
The track of the tornado was just to the north of the city.
Houston resident Denise Rostad said the storm was "scary" due to how quick weather conditions changed. She said she could hear the house rattle in while in the basement.
"Probably one of the worst storms I've experienced in quite a while," Rostad said. "I don't go to my basement a lot during storms but this one I didn't hesitate to go the basement."
She said she saw people out cleaning and helping each other almost as soon as it was over.
RELATED: National Weather Service says EF0 tornado landed in Houston County on Saturday