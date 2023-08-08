Houston voters at the polls for school referendum questions

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Voters in the Houston School District are at the polls today to decide whether to spend $30 million on upgrades and expansions at its facilities.
There are two questions in front of voters. The first is an $18 million expansion plan that includes a new media center, cafeteria, and classrooms. Making ADA improvements is also a part of the ballot question.
SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 1 (ISD #294)
School District Question 1 Approval of School District Bond Issue
Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 294 (Houston Public Schools) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,225,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction of secure entrances and safety improvements at the high school and elementary school sites; the construction and equipping of a new high school media center, cafeteria, and art classrooms; the conversion of the existing media center into a high school main office; renovations and ADA-accessibility improvements to restrooms at school sites and the high school locker rooms; the construction of improvements to parking lots; the relocation of the storage garage; the acquisition and installation of a fire suppression system at the high school site; renovations and updates to convert the high school principal’s office into meeting and collaboration spaces; and the construction and equipping of a multipurpose cafeteria and kitchen addition at the elementary school site and the repurposing of the existing cafeteria at that site into a music room?
The second question asks for $12 million for construction of a new auditorium and performing arts spaces for the high school. Part of the current spaces for those areas would transition into a community exercise and weight room, concessions area, and athletics entrance.
SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 2 (ISD #294)
School District Question 2 Approval of School District Bond Issue
If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the school board of Independent School District No. 294 (Houston Public Schools) also be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,155,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of an auditorium and performing arts addition at the high school facility that includes flexible academic spaces, a new band room and restrooms; and the repurposing of the existing band room into a community exercise and weight room, concessions area and athletics entrance?
The polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The vote takes place at Houston Hurricane Hub at 202 Sheridan Street in Houston.
WXOW has coverage of the results on our Elections Page. We'll also have reaction to the day's vote on our 10 pm Report.