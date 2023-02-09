Houston's International Owl Center offering free admission for WI 'neighbors'

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The International Owl Center is extending an invitation for a free visit this weekend for people in Wisconsin.
Residents of La Crosse, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties, including college students, are able to visit the center for free on February 11 and 12.
The center, located in Houston, is the only all-owl education center in the U.S.
Among the attractions visitors can see are five live 'ambassador' owls: Ruby the Great Horned Owl, Uhu the Eurasian Eagle Owl, Piper the American Barn Owl, JR the Eastern Screech-Owl, and Bea the Burrowing Owl.
The staff at the center present programs featuring the owls each day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There are also touchable displays, information on the different species of owls around the world, mounted owls, and cultural items relating to owls.
A display of artwork from children around the world is displayed at the center. Some of the artwork was auctioned off online in 2022 to help support relief efforts for children in Ukraine.
A gift shop is available to purchase owl-related items to take with.
The Center is open 10 AM to 4 PM. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $4 for students ages 4-17, and children 3 and under and members are free. More information is available at www.internationalowlcenter.org or by contacting the Center at 507-896-OWLS (6957) or karla@internationalowlcenter.org.