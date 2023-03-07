Houtson County Board rejects THC moratorium

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston County Board of Commissioners votes no on a moratorium that would limit the sales of THC products in the county for one year.
Four of the commissioners voted no. There was one absention to the proposal that would have still allowed THC retailers to operate in their current capacity but not allow any new businesses to open.
All but two people who spoke at a hearing in late February were opposed to the moratorium.
Houston County Commissioner Dewey Severson said that he'd heard from a number of residents between then and today's vote who were on both sides of the moratorium.
Another reason cited for turning down the proposed legislation was the potential for conflicts with state legislation on THC products and businesses.