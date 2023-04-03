 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM CDT Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

How officials communicate with the public during a tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO1.jpg

In the event of severe weather, who decides when to issue watches and warnings before notifying the public?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the event of severe weather, who decides when to issue watches and warnings before notifying the public?

Mike Kurz, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the La Crosse office gives warnings for tornadoes themselves while the National Prediction Center in Oklahoma handles watch advisories nationwide.

Once that message is broadcast through local media, Kurz urges people to have multiple ways to keep tabs on the latest information. That includes getting updates on people's phones similar to amber alerts.

“It’s important to have more than one way to receive warnings when those are issued," Kurz said. "Technology can be prone to failure. Your smartphone might run out of battery in the middle of the night. You might lose power, so you wouldn’t have TV coverage. Always have more than one way to receive warnings in case one means should fail.”

TORNADO2.jpg

La Crosse County Emergency Management Director Tracy Hameau advices having items like water, canned food, batteries, blankets and animal supplies in a kit that can work for tornadoes and other emergencies.

She says the department is doing everything they can to keep the public informed.

“Any natural or man made disaster is a threat, 10/10," Hameau said. "It’s all about preparedness and if the community is prepared or not. That’s kind of the job of this office, local businesses, schools. We try to prepare our community as best as we can.”

Hameau provided News 19 the following tips for tornado safety:

  • Know the signs of a tornado, including a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris, or a loud roar like a freight train.
  • Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and NOAA Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, then become familiar with the warning tone.
  • Pay attention to weather reports. Meteorologists can predict when conditions might be right for a tornado. 
TORNADO3.jpg

If you are under a tornado or severe weather warning:

  • Go to NOAA Weather Radio and your local news or official social media accounts for updated emergency information. Follow the instructions of state, local and tribal officials. 
  • Go to a safe shelter immediately, such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar or a small interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
  • Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.
  • Do not go under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
  • Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
  • Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
  • If you can’t stay at home, make plans to go to a public shelter.

