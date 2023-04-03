How officials communicate with the public during a tornado

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the event of severe weather, who decides when to issue watches and warnings before notifying the public?
Mike Kurz, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the La Crosse office gives warnings for tornadoes themselves while the National Prediction Center in Oklahoma handles watch advisories nationwide.
Once that message is broadcast through local media, Kurz urges people to have multiple ways to keep tabs on the latest information. That includes getting updates on people's phones similar to amber alerts.
“It’s important to have more than one way to receive warnings when those are issued," Kurz said. "Technology can be prone to failure. Your smartphone might run out of battery in the middle of the night. You might lose power, so you wouldn’t have TV coverage. Always have more than one way to receive warnings in case one means should fail.”
La Crosse County Emergency Management Director Tracy Hameau advices having items like water, canned food, batteries, blankets and animal supplies in a kit that can work for tornadoes and other emergencies.
She says the department is doing everything they can to keep the public informed.
“Any natural or man made disaster is a threat, 10/10," Hameau said. "It’s all about preparedness and if the community is prepared or not. That’s kind of the job of this office, local businesses, schools. We try to prepare our community as best as we can.”
Hameau provided News 19 the following tips for tornado safety:
- Know the signs of a tornado, including a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris, or a loud roar like a freight train.
- Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and NOAA Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, then become familiar with the warning tone.
- Pay attention to weather reports. Meteorologists can predict when conditions might be right for a tornado.
If you are under a tornado or severe weather warning:
- Go to NOAA Weather Radio and your local news or official social media accounts for updated emergency information. Follow the instructions of state, local and tribal officials.
- Go to a safe shelter immediately, such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar or a small interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
- Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.
- Do not go under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
- Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
- Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
- If you can’t stay at home, make plans to go to a public shelter.