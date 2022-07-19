How to keep your AC up and running during hot weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's summertime and people across the Coulee Region are turning off the heat and cranking up the A/C.
When the temperatures reach the 90s, that's when parts start to fail. Therefore, it's important that you keep a close eye on your unit in order to avoid a breakdown.
Experts with Bagniefski Heating and Air Conditioning say there are several things you can do to keep safe and cool.
"Well, every central air conditioner unit needs yearly service cleaning and maintenance to maximize its efficiency," says Service Manager Lance Aleckson.
"Something homeowners can do throughout the summer is to make sure the vegetation is cleared out away from around your outdoor unit and also manage and maintain your air filter in your furnace."
Aleckson says it's important to talk with your A/C professionals to see if you are using the correct air filter.
He says that many people use a filter that is too dense and that reduces the air flow across their indoor coil.
The most common repair he sees is changing a starting capacitor in the unit or contractor, which are both inexpensive items. If you don't have central air, there are smaller and less expensive options, such as window air conditioners and fans.
La Crosse Ace Hardware Sales Associate Glen Johnson says, "The window air conditioner units are the smaller ones. It depends on what size of a window you have, so you have to make sure that it will physically fit in the window. Some of them don't need support on the outside. Some of the larger ones, you almost have to have brackets or some type of ledge outside the window to physically hold them up."
Johnson says small A/C units can plug into a standard wall socket, but larger sizes need a different plug. If you don't already have one, you'll need to consult with an electrician to ensure you have the proper, large enough circuit and outlet.