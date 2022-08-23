How to keep your child protected from concussions during school sports

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The fall sports season is around the corner and that means the threat of sports-related injuries.
Every year, students are injured while playing sports like football, soccer, and hockey. Most injuries are minor and people can recover from them.
However, head injuries, like concussions, can cause serious problems such as memory loss and brain swelling. Therefore, it's important to know the signs and symptoms of concussions.
"If an athlete is maybe moving slowly, acting like they don't know the plays, you know they know these plays, but they are not really playing the way that they normally would," said MCHS Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Alecia Gende, D.O. "Maybe they had a brief period where they lost consciousness after a significant hit or they appeared dazed. Maybe they complained of a headache, some nausea, or maybe they had some neck pain after a hit. All of those things could be signs or symptoms of a concussion."
Dr. Gende says a younger athlete may require a longer rehabilitation period, possibly two to four weeks, depending on medical issues or risk factors. After 24-hours without symptoms, they undergo a 5-day increase in intensity and complexity of their return to play.
To protect yourself from head injuries, it is important to wear appropriate and well-fitted protective equipment, such as a helmet.
According to a report released by QuoteWizard, hockey has the highest rate of concussions, followed by football. The good news is that sports are getting safer.
Sports-related injuries have decreased by 10% since 2017, according to QuoteWizard Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant.