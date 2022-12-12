How to report a minor fender bender

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Minor crashes and fender benders are common during winter. We asked The La Crosse Police Department about the best way to handle these situations.
"Just like any accident, we want people to call us you can call the non-emergency line unless there is an injury then of course call 911. If you are in traffic, if you can move the vehicles out of traffic that would be wonderful. Just so it doesn't cause another accident we want that flow of traffic to hopefully keep moving. So, if there's a parking lot nearby or maybe a side street that you can turn off of and get out of busy traffic that's kind of what we're asking," said Sgt. Brooke Pataska of the La Crosse Police Department.
The La Crosse Police Departments' non-emergency number is (608) 789-7200