How to volunteer for the annual River Clean Up on May 13

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Volunteers are needed to help pick up the trash with the annual River Clean Up set for Saturday, May 13.
It is the 30th year of the clean up. Over that time, organizers said that hundreds of volunteers brought in more than 750,000 pounds of trash and debris from area waterways.
The volunteers fan out and collect the trash, mostly in Pools 8 and 9 on the Mississippi River and other waters that flow into the river.
Russ Wilson, one of the founders of the River Clean Up, said in a statement that it's amazing what he's seen pulled from the water over the past three decades. "We see a lot of items like barrels, tires, and sections of old docks but what we pick up the most is trash from sandbars, along shores, trails, and public areas. This annual clean up is a great opportunity to get together with your friends and family to make a real improvement in the environment. Our team of volunteers are very excited to celebrate the 30th year."
Those interested in volunteering are asked to pre-register. Click here to register. People who register before May 1 are included in drawings for special prizes to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the clean up. You can also use the QR code below to go to the registration area.
Again this year, on Friday, May 12, is a Corporate River Clean Up for local businesses and their employees to join especially if they provide community service hours to their employees.
Businesses that are interested in participating can contact rivercleanuplacrosse@gmail.com or call 608-797-8687.
There are four main locations where the clean up takes place: the 7th Street Boat Landing in La Crosse, West Landing at Goose Island, Clinton Street Landing in La Crosse, and the Fred Funk Boat Landing on Brice Prairie.